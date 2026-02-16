Volkswagen Aims for 20% Cost Reduction by 2028, Says Manager Magazin

Volkswagen's Cost-Cutting Strategy

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to cut costs by 20% across all brands by the end of 2028, Manager Magazin reported on Monday.

Details of the Savings Plan

According to information obtained by the magazine, CEO Oliver Blume and finance chief Arno Antlitz have presented a "massive" savings plan at a closed-door meeting with the company's top executives in Berlin in mid-January.

Challenges Facing Volkswagen

The group's cost-cutting initiative is aimed at ensuring returns go back to a sustainable level amid a slump in China, U.S. tariffs and a competitive environment, the magazine said.

Potential Plant Closures

Where exactly the savings are to be made and where cooperation between the brands is to be improved remained unclear at the meeting, the magazine said, but plant closures could also be on the table.

VW did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Kirsti Knolle)