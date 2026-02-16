Ukraine ex-energy minister is suspect in kickback case, anti-corruption investigators say
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Ukraine's ex-energy minister is under investigation for a kickback scheme involving money laundering and criminal organization charges.
KYIV, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine anti-corruption investigators on Monday said an ex-energy minister is a suspect in a high-profile kickback case.
"We are talking about the former energy minister of Ukraine (2021–2025). He is charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation," Ukrainian special anti-corruption prosecutors said on the Telegram messenger.
They did not name the former official.
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Money laundering is the process of making illegally obtained money appear legitimate. It typically involves three steps: placement, layering, and integration.
A criminal organization is a structured group of individuals engaged in illegal activities, often for profit. These organizations can operate on a local, national, or international level.
Anti-money laundering (AML) refers to laws, regulations, and procedures designed to prevent criminals from disguising illegally obtained funds as legitimate income.
Explore more articles in the Finance category