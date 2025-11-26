Venture Global accuses Shell of campaign to harm LNG business
Venture Global accuses Shell of campaign to harm LNG business
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
(Reuters) -U.S. LNG producer Venture Global accused Shell of waging a "three-year campaign" to damage its business after Shell appealed an arbitration loss, according to a staff note confirmed by Reuters on Wednesday.
Venture Global has faced arbitration claims from Shell, BP and other European buyers alleging contract breaches after the company sold LNG on the spot market during the 2022 energy crisis.
The email from Venture Global's co-founders, Michael Sabel and Robert Pender, criticized as "misguided" a decision by Shell to challenge the unanimous ruling and added that Venture Global would continue to defend itself.
Venture Global and Shell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The decision should be a concern to Shell's board of directors and its shareholders, the Venture Global co-founders added in their email.
"To be very clear, this action relies on completely baseless claims and is an unfortunate continuation of their three-year campaign to damage Venture Global," the company told employees.
First reported by the Financial Times, the note was confirmed to Reuters by a company source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
It also highlighted recent supply deals worth $28 billion with customers in Greece, Japan and Spain, saying the company was on track to become the world’s largest LNG producer.
Shell launched a challenge in New York state court this month to overturn the arbitration ruling.
Separately, Shell was ordered to pay Venture's legal fees following a recent loss in arbitration LNG supply claims.
Both cases centered on Venture Global's failure to deliver LNG under long-term contracts while selling cargoes on the spot market as prices surged after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
In August, Venture Global won a case against Shell at the International Chamber of Commerce but lost another against BP in October, which is seeking damages of more than $1 billion.
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Clarence Fernandez)