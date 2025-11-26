Tunisia summons EU ambassador to protest union meeting
Tunisia summons EU ambassador to protest union meeting
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian President Kais Saied summoned the EU ambassador to protest what he called a diplomatic breach after the EU official met the head of a powerful union this week, amid rising tensions with the country’s largest civil-society group.
The incident marks the latest sign of friction between Tunisia’s leadership and international partners over the country’s handling of civil society or opposition groups.
EU ambassador Giuseppe Perrone met Monday with UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi, praising the union’s Nobel Peace Prize–winning role in 2015 and stressing continued cooperation with Tunisia’s civil society.
"Saied conveyed a strongly worded protest over the failure to adhere to diplomatic protocols and acting outside the official channels," the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.
Saied's government has launched a crackdown on civil society, leading to the suspension of many groups including Democratic Women, Nawaat Journalists, and the Economic and Social Forum.
Amnesty International has said the crackdown on rights groups has reached critical levels with arbitrary arrests, detentions, asset freezes, banking restrictions and suspensions targeting 14 NGOs.
While the UGTT, with its one million members, has not yet faced any official decisions, it has voiced complaints about restrictions on trade union rights and the unilateral suspension of agreements with the authorities.
This month, the union also threatened to launch a nationwide strike “in defence of trade union rights,” amid a crippling economic and political crisis that has sparked protests from opposition groups, unions, journalists, banks, and doctors.
The EU, Tunisia’s largest trading partner and a key ally for decades, has seen relations sour since Saied seized almost all power in 2021 and began ruling by decrees, a move the opposition calls a coup.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Stephen Coates)