Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Vanguard's international assets surpass $1 trillion, marking a significant milestone. The firm plans to double its client base in five years.
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vanguard's assets under management outside the U.S. have exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
In the next five years, the asset manager is seeking to more than double its international client count to nearly 40 million, the FT report said.
Chris McIsaac, Vanguard's international head, said the firm's business outside the U.S. doubled its assets over the past five years, adding that "at this pace, it will take us another five to attract the next $1 trillion."
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)
