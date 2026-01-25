Vanguard tops $1 trillion in assets outside the US, FT reports

Vanguard's International Growth Strategy

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vanguard's assets under management outside the U.S. have exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Doubling Client Count

In the next five years, the asset manager is seeking to more than double its international client count to nearly 40 million, the FT report said.

Recent Growth Achievements

Chris McIsaac, Vanguard's international head, said the firm's business outside the U.S. doubled its assets over the past five years, adding that "at this pace, it will take us another five to attract the next $1 trillion."

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)