Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Poland delays joining the euro zone as its economy outperforms many in the bloc. Finance Minister Domanski emphasizes the advantages of keeping the zloty.
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Poland is in no hurry to join the euro zone, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday.
Domanski said that the case for adopting the euro had weakened as Poland has outpaced most economies in the bloc. Member states of the European Union are obliged to join the single currency area when certain criteria are met.
“Our economy is now doing clearly better than most of those that have the euro,” Domanski said.
“We have more and more data, research and arguments to keep the Polish zloty.”
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)
The euro area refers to the group of European Union countries that have adopted the euro (€) as their official currency, facilitating easier trade and economic stability among member states.
Monetary policy is the process by which a central bank manages the supply of money, interest rates, and inflation to achieve macroeconomic objectives such as controlling inflation and stabilizing the currency.
Explore more articles in the Finance category