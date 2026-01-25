Poland cools on joining euro zone after its economy surges, FT reports

Poland's Economic Outlook and Euro Zone Membership

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Poland is in no hurry to join the euro zone, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday.

Current Economic Performance

Domanski said that the case for adopting the euro had weakened as Poland has outpaced most economies in the bloc. Member states of the European Union are obliged to join the single currency area when certain criteria are met.

Arguments for Retaining the Zloty

“Our economy is now doing clearly better than most of those that have the euro,” Domanski said.

“We have more and more data, research and arguments to keep the Polish zloty.”

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)