Swiss government to hold press conference on U.S. tariffs
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin will hold a press conference on U.S. tariffs at 1600 GMT on Wednesday, his ministry said, after the two countries sealed a preliminary agreement under which Washington would cut tariffs on Swiss goods.
Swiss officials have publicly indicated that the official announcement on lowering U.S. tariffs to 15% from 39% could come by mid-December.
The invitation to journalists did not provide any details.
(Reporting by Denis Balibouse, writing by Thomas SeythalEditing by Ludwig Burger)
