Adobe plugs Photoshop, Acrobat tools into ChatGPT

Dec 10 (Reuters) - ‌Adobe said on Wednesday it was integrating its Photoshop, Adobe Express ‍and ‌Acrobat apps into ChatGPT, allowing users to edit images, design graphics and ⁠manage PDFs within the OpenAI-owned chatbot.

The ‌move reflects a broader push by software makers such as Adobe to tie everyday tools into conversational AI platforms and tap into more users while reducing the ⁠need for switching between different applications.

Adobe declined to comment on any financial arrangements with OpenAI, and ​said the move was aimed at getting its ‌flagship apps in front of new ⁠users, who will need to register with Adobe to use the apps in ChatGPT.

The roll-out will bring Adobe's popular applications to ChatGPT's more ​than 800 million weekly active users, expanding Adobe's reach as the company ramps up efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes in professional design markets.

The move is also a step up for Adobe at a time when ​demand ‍rises for faster, chat-based interactions ​that appeal to both beginners and skilled creators.

Aimed at simplifying common creative and productivity tasks, Adobe said users can type a request in ChatGPT such as fine-tuning photos, creating a graphic, animating designs or summarizing a PDF, and trigger the corresponding Adobe tool without leaving the chat interface.

Photoshop, Acrobat ⁠and Adobe Express are free to use within ChatGPT starting Wednesday across ChatGPT desktop, web and iOS. Adobe ​Express for ChatGPT is already live on Android, with Photoshop and Acrobat support for Android expected to follow soon.

The move builds on Adobe's announcement from late October, when the company overhauled its video ‌and image editing tools to allow users to execute tasks via conversational AI assistants.

(Reporting by Arnav Mishra in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)