BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has adopted a draft negotiating mandate for a trade agreement with the United States, it said on Friday.

The next step is to consult with the parliamentary foreign affairs committees and Switzerland's 26 cantons on the draft, it added.

The United States and Switzerland announced a framework trade agreement last month that includes Washington slashing its tariffs on imported Swiss products to 15% from 39% and a pledge by Swiss companies to invest $200 billion in the U.S. by the end of 2028.

The aims of the upcoming talks are to consolidate the tariff concessions for Swiss goods imported into the United States reached in that deal and to stabilise bilateral trade relations, the statement said.

Switzerland is prepared to consider further tariff concessions on products originating in the U.S. for a legally binding agreement provided Washington is also prepared for more concessions, it added.

