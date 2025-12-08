VIENNA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Four countries' boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation could reduce the budget for next year's edition in Vienna but the show will be no worse for it, Austrian host broadcaster ORF said on Friday.

At a meeting on Thursday, national broadcasters that make up the European Broadcasting Union cleared Israel to take part in the next contest in May. That prompted Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia to say they were withdrawing over the war in Gaza, plunging the contest into one of the biggest ever rows.

Austria was among the countries to come out most firmly in favour of Israel, and ORF chief Roland Weissmann visited Israel in the run-up to Thursday's meeting to show his support.

"The show will not suffer in any way," Weissmann, told ORF radio, adding that those pulling out still had until mid-December to change their minds.

Spain is one of the five countries whose broadcasters make the biggest financial contribution towards the organisation of the contest, according to the competition's website.

Ireland is also an important Eurovision nation, having won the competition a record seven times, tied with Sweden.

"Overall, it would of course be a financial burden if several countries didn't participate, but we had already taken this into account ... and this mainly affects the EBU, which has already factored this into its budget," Weissmann said.

"I don't see this being a problem in Vienna and even if there is a bit less, we'll be able to compensate for it."

(Reporting by Francois MurphyEditing by Dave Graham)