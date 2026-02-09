US to turn over 2 NATO command posts to Europeans, military source says
Posted on February 9, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 9, 2026
The US will transfer two major NATO command posts to European officers, aligning with Trump's push for a European-led NATO. This move could impact European defense strategies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over two of NATO's major command posts - in Naples, Italy and Norfolk, Virginia - to European officers, a military source told Reuters on Monday.
The move is in keeping with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands that European nations take more responsibility for their own security. His administration has called for the military alliance, long dominated by the United States, to become a "European-led NATO".
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of European and North American countries established for mutual defense against aggression.
Military strategy is the planning and execution of military operations to achieve specific objectives in warfare.
