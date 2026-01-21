Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
US Treasury Secretary Bessent is not worried about a sell-off in US Treasuries despite European criticism of US policies on Greenland.
By Dave Graham and Ariane Luthi
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday he was not concerned about any sell-off in U.S. Treasuries related to the Trump administration's threats to impose tariffs on European allies opposing U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland.
Bessent played down criticism from European leaders of Washington's designs on Greenland, and whether the issue could spark a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries by institutional investors in Europe, such as pension funds in Denmark and elsewhere.
"Denmark's investment in the U.S. Treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant," Bessent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, describing Danish investment in U.S. Treasuries as small.
"I'm not concerned at all. Again, as Treasury Secretary, I see our Treasury auctions. We've had record foreign investment."
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated over Greenland, and has said the European Union should consider use of its Anti-Coercion Instrument, informally known as the "trade bazooka".
Bessent accused Macron of making "inflammatory statements" and was dismissive when asked about France on Wednesday announcing that it was seeking a NATO exercise in Greenland.
"If this is all President Macron has to do ... when the French budget is in shambles, I would suggest that he focuses on other things for the French people," he said.
Bessent also said Britain was letting down the United States with its plans to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, and urged critics of U.S. President Donald Trump administration's approach to Greenland to take a "deep breath".
"Why don't they sit down, wait for President Trump to get here and listen to his argument?" he said, adding: "Because I think they're going to be persuaded".
Bessent also said pursuing a policy of "grow, baby, grow" would be at the heart of the U.S. agenda as the current president of the Group of 20 industrialised nations.
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi and Dave Graham; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Foreign investment refers to the investment made by individuals or entities in assets or businesses located in another country, often to diversify portfolios or seek higher returns.
Explore more articles in the Finance category