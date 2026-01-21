Treasury Secretary Bessent Dismisses Concerns Over Treasuries Sell-Off

By Dave Graham and Ariane Luthi

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday he was not concerned about any sell-off in U.S. Treasuries related to the Trump administration's threats to impose tariffs on European allies opposing U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland.

Bessent played down criticism from European leaders of Washington's designs on Greenland, and whether the issue could spark a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries by institutional investors in Europe, such as pension funds in Denmark and elsewhere.

"Denmark's investment in the U.S. Treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant," Bessent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, describing Danish investment in U.S. Treasuries as small.

"I'm not concerned at all. Again, as Treasury Secretary, I see our Treasury auctions. We've had record foreign investment."

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated over Greenland, and has said the European Union should consider use of its Anti-Coercion Instrument, informally known as the "trade bazooka".

Bessent accused Macron of making "inflammatory statements" and was dismissive when asked about France on Wednesday announcing that it was seeking a NATO exercise in Greenland.

"If this is all President Macron has to do ... when the French budget is in shambles, I would suggest that he focuses on other things for the French people," he said.

Bessent also said Britain was letting down the United States with its plans to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, and urged critics of U.S. President Donald Trump administration's approach to Greenland to take a "deep breath".

"Why don't they sit down, wait for President Trump to get here and listen to his argument?" he said, adding: "Because I think they're going to be persuaded".

Bessent also said pursuing a policy of "grow, baby, grow" would be at the heart of the U.S. agenda as the current president of the Group of 20 industrialised nations.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi and Dave Graham; Editing by Alexander Smith)