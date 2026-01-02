Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 21 (Reuters) - British house prices increased by 2.5% in the year to November, up from 1.9% in the year to October, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Average monthly rents increases slowed to 4.0% in annual terms in December from 4.4% in November.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)
