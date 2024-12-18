Connect with us

US trade tribunal finds Lenovo smartphones infringe Ericsson patents
Display of smartphones in a retail store.

Published : 20 seconds ago, on

By Blake Brittain

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday that smartphones made by Lenovo’s Motorola Mobility infringe patents owned by Ericsson, which could lead to a ban on U.S. imports of the phones if the decision is upheld.

An ITC judge said in an initial ruling that the smartphones violate Ericsson’s patent rights in 5G wireless technology, handing Sweden-based Ericsson a preliminary victory in its international patent licensing dispute with China-based Lenovo.

Spokespeople for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

The full commission is scheduled to issue a final ruling on Ericsson’s allegations in April. Another ITC judge ruled for Lenovo in an initial decision in a related case last month.

Ericsson filed its complaint with the Washington-based ITC last year, alleging that phones from Motorola’s Moto G, Edge and Razr lines infringe patents related to wireless communications. Lenovo denied the allegations.

The companies are also embroiled in patent lawsuits in South America, the United Kingdom and North Carolina. Ericsson won preliminary court orders banning sales of Lenovo smartphones in Brazil and Colombia in its infringement cases there.

A U.S. appeals court in October revived Lenovo’s request for an injunction to bar enforcement of the South American bans.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Bill Berkrot)

