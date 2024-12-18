Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Uncategorized

Honda, Nissan in talks to set up holding company, source says
Nissan car and logo at a motor show.

Published : 20 seconds ago, on

By Maki Shiraki

(Reuters) -Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in talks to set up a holding company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, a move that would allow them to share more resources amid competition upending the global industry.

The talks, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow the two automakers to cooperate more closely on technology at a time when the industry is being rewritten by the likes of Tesla and Chinese rivals.

The talks are aimed at setting up an umbrella holding company that Nissan and Honda would then fall under, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information had not been made public.

It was not immediately clear whether a new holding company was aimed at eventually establishing a full union between the two companies, although Nikkei said they were beginning merger talks.

The two carmakers have increased ties in recent months as they wrestle with the changing EV landscape. As well as heavy competition, automakers also face stalling demand in Europe and the U.S., intensifying the pressures on them.

Honda and Nissan on Tuesday issued identical statements saying no merger had been announced by either company.

“As announced in March of this year, Honda and Nissan are exploring various possibilities for future collaboration, leveraging each other’s strengths,” the companies said in separate statements, adding they will inform stakeholders of any updates at an appropriate time.

In addition, French automaker Renault, a major Nissan shareholder, said it had no information and declined to comment.

Over the past year, an EV price war launched by Tesla and Chinese automaker BYD has only intensified pressure on any companies losing money on the next-generation vehicles. That has put pressure on companies like Honda and Nissan to seek ways to cut costs and speed vehicle development, and mergers are a major step in that direction.

Honda’s market capitalization is 5.95 trillion yen ($38.8 billion), while Nissan’s is 1.17 trillion yen ($7.6 billion). Any deal would be the biggest in the industry since the $52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA in 2021 to create Stellantis.

“The thought that some of these smaller players can survive and thrive is getting more challenging, especially when you add on the complexity of all the additional Chinese manufacturers who have come in and are competing quite strongly,” said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell. “It’s just sort of necessary to survive, not only to survive, but also just to afford the future.”

Honda’s U.S.-listed shares were up 0.9% in afternoon trading.

Honda and Nissan, Japan’s second- and third-biggest automakers, respectively, after Toyota, have been losing market share in China. That nation accounted for almost 70% of global EV sales in November, with more than 1.27 million in purchases for the month.

The two had combined global sales of 7.4 million vehicles in 2023, but are grappling with challenges from EV makers, particularly in China, where BYD and others have surged ahead.

Global automakers General Motors and Ford have slowed investments in EVs as high borrowing costs and poor charging infrastructure hinder their adoption despite government incentives. In September, GM said it was in talks with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to explore ways to collaborate in a move to cut costs, including on joint vehicle development.

Europe’s car sector is in turmoil, with thousands of jobs on the line as automakers suffer from a weakening market, high costs, a slower-than-expected takeup of EVs and increasing competition from Chinese rivals.

Volkswagen has threatened to close plants in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history, cut jobs and slash wages to reduce costs and boost profit. Last week, Europe’s top carmaker said it will close its Audi plant in Brussels next year.

In Europe, Volkswagen is locked in acrimonious talks with its union over cost cuts as it struggles with falling demand and rising costs.

The global auto industry is also bracing for a potential rollback of EV-friendly policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Reuters has reported.

Any merger would face significant U.S. scrutiny and Trump has vowed to take a hard line on imported vehicles – including threatening 25% tariffs on vehicles shipped from Canada and Mexico – and he could seek concessions from Honda and Nissan to approve any deal, auto industry officials said. During his first term, Trump threatened tariffs on Japanese vehicles.

Honda and Nissan in March agreed to cooperate in their EV businesses, and in August deepened their ties, agreeing to work together on batteries, e-axles and other technology.

The automakers are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding soon for the new merged entity, the Nikkei reported.

Honda and Nissan are also looking to bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24% stake, under the holding company, the report said.

Mitsubishi officials did not have an immediate comment.

Nissan has been reeling from weak demand in China and the U.S., prompting the Japanese automaker to cut costs.

Last month, the company said its half-year net earnings were down more than 90% from a year ago and cut its annual operating profit forecast by about 70%.

($1 = 153.2800 yen)

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri, Abhijith G and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru, Norihiko Shirouzu in Austin, Texas; Gilles Guillaime in Paris, and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post