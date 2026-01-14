Finance
US Supreme Court does not issue ruling on Trump's tariffs
Posted on January 14, 2026
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court issued three decisions on Wednesday but did not decide the closely watched dispute over the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariffs.
