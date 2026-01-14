Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France's competition watchdog has raided auditing firms as part of an anti-trust investigation, it said on Wednesday, while La Lettre financial publication said the "Big Four" firms Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PWC were among those targeted.
Autorite de la Concurrence, as the watchdog is known, on Tuesday carried out "unannounced inspections to visit and seize documents" at several companies offering services of auditing and financial reporting certification, it said in a statement.
Deloitte said it had no comment to make, when contacted by Reuters about the matter. Officials at KPMG, EY and PWC did not immediately respond to emails requesting a comment.
The companies are suspected of anti-competitive behaviour, the watchdog said, adding it would not identify any of the companies targeted.
Such investigations do not prejudge any guilt on the part of the companies concerned, the watchdog said.
The "Big Four" dominate the business of auditing large companies' accounts and certifying their financial reports in France and in most countries around the world.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gianluca Lo Nostro;Editing by Inti Landauro and Alison Williams)
An antitrust investigation examines business practices to determine if they violate competition laws, which are designed to promote fair competition and prevent monopolistic behavior.
Financial reporting is the process of producing statements that disclose an organization's financial status to management, investors, and regulators, typically including balance sheets and income statements.
Auditing firms are professional services companies that provide independent assessments of financial statements to ensure accuracy and compliance with accounting standards.
Explore more articles in the Finance category