Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Waymo aims to launch its driverless taxi service in London by Q4 2026, amid a growing autonomous vehicle market and regulatory developments in the UK.
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. robotaxi company Waymo said on Wednesday it was aiming to launch its fully driverless ride-hailing service in London by the fourth quarter of 2026.
The company, a unit of Google parent Alphabet, has grown slowly but steadily over the years in the United States despite tough regulations and expensive technology, enabling it to look at scaling up its presence abroad.
Ben Loewenstein, head of policy and government affairs for the UK and Europe at Waymo, set out the timeline at a briefing in London. The firm had previously said the launch was due in 2026.
The British government, which has said that it is keen to position the UK as a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, is working on a regulatory framework to ensure it can be rolled out safely on British roads.
It estimates that the sector could create 38,000 jobs and unlock the potential of an industry estimated to be worth up to 42 billion pounds ($57.86 billion) to the UK economy by 2035.
Waymo's expansion plans also come at a time when artificial intelligence has heated up investor interest and amid tough competition in the market, with Uber-backed startup Wayve expected to launch in London this year.
Its major competitor Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has predicted millions of its robotaxis will be on the roads by the end of 2026. The electric-vehicle maker deployed its first-ever driverless cabs in the United States last June.
($1 = 0.7260 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M and Nick CareyEditing by Bill Berkrot)
A driverless taxi service uses autonomous vehicles to transport passengers without a human driver. These vehicles rely on advanced technology, including sensors and artificial intelligence, to navigate and operate safely.
The UK economy refers to the economic system of the United Kingdom, characterized by a mix of private and public enterprises, with significant contributions from sectors like services, manufacturing, and technology.
Job creation refers to the process of generating new employment opportunities, often driven by business expansion, economic growth, or new industries emerging in a region.
A regulatory framework is a set of rules, guidelines, and standards established by authorities to govern specific industries or sectors, ensuring safety, compliance, and fair practices.
Explore more articles in the Finance category