Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
US, Denmark, and Greenland start talks to resolve tensions over Trump's Arctic threats, focusing on NATO relations.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Talks between the United States, Greenland and Denmark began on Wednesday, the Danish foreign ministry said, as the three parties seek to resolve a diplomatic crisis over President Donald Trump's threats against the Arctic territory.
The diplomatic talks come after months of tensions between Denmark and the United States, both founding NATO members.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
