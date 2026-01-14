Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation into the bank without enforcement.
The investigation was initiated in 2019 and related to Swedbank's historical anti-money laundering work, the company said.
Anti-money laundering (AML) refers to laws and regulations designed to prevent the practice of generating income through illegal actions. Financial institutions are required to monitor transactions and report suspicious activities.
An enforcement action is a legal action taken by a regulatory agency to enforce compliance with laws and regulations. This can include fines, penalties, or other legal measures against individuals or organizations.
