Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
(Refiles to fix dropped character in headline)
Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to tackle issues with disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks o infrastructure.
"Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector," Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform. He said work was underway "to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine".
(Reporting by Ron Popeskid and Yuliia Dysa)
Electricity imports refer to the purchase of electrical power from another country to meet domestic demand, often used to stabilize supply during shortages.
Energy infrastructure includes the facilities and systems that generate, transmit, and distribute energy, such as power plants, transmission lines, and substations.
