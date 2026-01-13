Universal Music Group Appoints Hannah Poferl as Chief Data Officer

Hannah Poferl's Role at Universal Music Group

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group on Tuesday named Hannah Poferl as chief data officer to oversee its global audience development and engagement strategy using data and artificial intelligence.

Background and Experience

Poferl joins UMG after over a decade-long stint with the New York Times, where she has served as chief data officer since 2021. She will report to UMG's operating chief, Boyd Muir, effective immediately.

Importance of Data in Music

The move highlights the growing importance of data in the music industry, where streaming figures and social media metrics are increasingly leveraged to help artists and labels connect with fans.

UMG's Tech Initiatives

"The organization's ambitious and thoughtful approach to innovation, including AI, reflects a clarity of purpose and a respect for creativity that I value deeply," Poferl said in a statement.

Her arrival comes as UMG doubles down on tech initiatives to stay competitive in the AI-driven music landscape. Earlier this month, the label partnered with Nvidia to use its AI infrastructure and train models for personalized recommendations.

In November, Bloomberg News reported that UMG, Sony Music and Warner Music licensed their catalogs to Klay, a music streaming startup that will let users remake songs using AI.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)