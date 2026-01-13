Novo Nordisk flags near-term headwinds in international markets

Challenges in International Markets

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar said on Tuesday the drugmaker expects headwinds in its international operations in 2026, as competition intensifies after losing market exclusivity in several countries.

Impact of Competition

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Doustdar said international markets represent the company's biggest long-term volume opportunity for its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, but acknowledged near-term pressure as rivals enter markets where Novo has historically held high market share.

Strategic Adaptations

"When you have a very high market share, competition will take some of that share away," he said, adding that the company could face "a difficult year" due to expiry of exclusivity in parts of its international portfolio.

Doustdar said Novo, which operates in around 80 to 85 markets through local affiliates, remains structurally well positioned outside the United States, but must adapt to a changing obesity market where cross-border and online sales are easier.

He also pointed to growing competition from Eli Lilly in several international geographies, saying Novo would rely on capacity expansion, higher-dose formulations and new products to defend its position.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)