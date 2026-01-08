Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing books 34% rise in Q1 profit
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
By Anton Bridge
TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Japanese operator of the Uniqlo clothing brand, Fast Retailing, on Thursday said its first-quarter operating profit rose 33.9% from a year earlier as it benefited from strong business activity at home and expansions in Europe and North America.
Profit for the period that ran from September to November rose to 205.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion) from 157.6 billion yen a year earlier, beating a consensus estimate of 177 billion yen that was drawn from six analysts polled by LSEG.
($1 = 156.5200 yen)
(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)
