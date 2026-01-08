M&S reports 5.6% rise in Christmas food, offsetting slip in clothes
M&S reports 5.6% rise in Christmas food, offsetting slip in clothes
Posted on January 8, 2026
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a 5.6% rise in like-for-like food sales in the Christmas quarter on Thursday but clothing, home and beauty sales fell 2.9%, reflecting lingering issues from last year's cyber hack.
