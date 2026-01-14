Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 14 (Reuters) - British cell and gene therapy manufacturer Oxford Biomedica confirmed on Wednesday that it has received an unsolicited cash offer from funds managed by EQT for all of its shares.
(Reporting by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
An unsolicited bid is an offer made to purchase a company’s shares without the prior agreement or invitation from the company's management.
Equity refers to the ownership interest in a company, represented by shares of stock. It signifies the value of an owner's stake in the business.
EQT refers to a private equity firm that manages investments in various sectors, focusing on creating value through operational improvements and strategic growth.
A cash offer is a proposal to purchase shares of a company for cash, as opposed to stock or other forms of payment.
