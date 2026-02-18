UK's FTSE 100 touches record high as cooling inflation fuels rate‑cut bets; BAE shines
Global Banking & Finance Review®
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
FTSE 100 reaches a record high as UK inflation cools, boosting rate-cut hopes. BAE Systems and Glencore lead stock gains.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 touched a fresh peak on Wednesday as domestic inflation cooled last month, strengthening expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March, while defence stocks drew comfort from BAE Systems' strong results.
The blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose to an intraday record high, up 1% at 10,666.68 points as of 1105 GMT, while the FTSE 250 midcap index inched up 0.2% to trade at a four-year high.
British inflation slowed to 3.0% in January, its lowest in nearly a year, helped by softer rises in transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Sterling was little changed against the dollar as traders priced in almost an 80% chance of a March reduction in borrowing costs. A soft labour market report on Tuesday had pressured the currency.
Meanwhile, defence stocks rose 2.5%, with BAE Systems jumping 3.4% after reporting a better-than-expected jump in full-year operating profit, as global demand swelled its order backlog to a record 83.6 billion pounds ($113.40 billion).
Glencore, fresh from a failed takeover approach from bigger rival Rio Tinto, rose 2.7% after the miner reported slightly lower annual earnings and announced a $2 billion shareholder payout.
Energy stocks rose 1.3%, as oil prices rebounded from Tuesday's drop, as investors assessed progress in U.S.-Iran talks but remained cautious about the prospects of a final deal that could ease supply concerns. [O/R]
Shares in Raspberry Pi surged for a second day, last gaining 26%, fuelled by chatter that its products could benefit from low-cost artificial-intelligence projects.
(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)
The FTSE 100 is a stock market index that represents the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, based on market capitalization.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, leading to a decrease in purchasing power.
Interest rates are the cost of borrowing money or the return on savings, expressed as a percentage of the principal amount.
Defence stocks are shares of companies that manufacture weapons, military equipment, or provide services to the defense industry.
The London Stock Exchange is one of the world's oldest and largest stock exchanges, serving as a platform for buying and selling shares of publicly traded companies.
