FTSE 100 Hits Record High as Inflation Eases and Rate-Cut Bets Rise

Market Overview and Key Developments

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 touched a fresh peak on Wednesday as domestic inflation cooled last month, strengthening expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March, while defence stocks drew comfort from BAE Systems' strong results.

Inflation Trends and Economic Impact

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose to an intraday record high, up 1% at 10,666.68 points as of 1105 GMT, while the FTSE 250 midcap index inched up 0.2% to trade at a four-year high.

Sector Performances: Defence and Energy

British inflation slowed to 3.0% in January, its lowest in nearly a year, helped by softer rises in transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Company Highlights: BAE and Glencore

Sterling was little changed against the dollar as traders priced in almost an 80% chance of a March reduction in borrowing costs. A soft labour market report on Tuesday had pressured the currency.

Meanwhile, defence stocks rose 2.5%, with BAE Systems jumping 3.4% after reporting a better-than-expected jump in full-year operating profit, as global demand swelled its order backlog to a record 83.6 billion pounds ($113.40 billion).

Glencore, fresh from a failed takeover approach from bigger rival Rio Tinto, rose 2.7% after the miner reported slightly lower annual earnings and announced a $2 billion shareholder payout.

Energy stocks rose 1.3%, as oil prices rebounded from Tuesday's drop, as investors assessed progress in U.S.-Iran talks but remained cautious about the prospects of a final deal that could ease supply concerns. [O/R]

Shares in Raspberry Pi surged for a second day, last gaining 26%, fuelled by chatter that its products could benefit from low-cost artificial-intelligence projects.

