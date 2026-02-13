Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
The US is intensifying pressure on Ukraine for a peace deal with Russia, aiming for resolution by early summer, as midterm elections loom.
Feb 13 (Reuters) - As Ukraine prepares for another round of peace talks as early as next week, the Trump administration is increasing the pressure for concessions to Russia in a push to end the war by early summer, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing Ukrainian officials.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
