HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday was "very productive," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, adding that work still remains towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there's another party involved here that will have to be a part of the equation, and that will continue later this week, when Mr. Witkoff travels to Moscow, although we've also been in touch in varying degrees with the Russian side, but we have a pretty good understanding of their views as well," Rubio told reporters.

