Deutsche Telekom and Schwarz Group to build AI data centre, German newspaper reports

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom and the Schwarz Group are planning to jointly build a gigafactory for artificial intelligence, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday.

An "AI gigafactory" is a facility designed specifically to support the massive computing needs of AI.

The Germany-based telecoms giant and unlisted retailer Schwarz are in talks to apply for the large data centres funded by the European Union, the newspaper said, citing six people familiar with the matter.

The European Commission this year unveiled plans to provide $20 billion in funding to construct AI data centres to catch up with the U.S. and China.

The negotiations are said to be well advanced, but a formal agreement has not yet been reached, three people familiar with the matter told Handelsblatt.

