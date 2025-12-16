Kremlin says Christmas ceasefire proposed by Ukraine depends on reaching peace deal

MOSCOW, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday ‍that a ‌Christmas truce that Ukraine has proposed would depend ⁠on whether a ‌peace deal is reached or not.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Kyiv supported the idea of ⁠a ceasefire, in particular for strikes on energy infrastructure, during ​the Christmas period.

Asked about the idea, Kremlin ‌spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said: "The question now is whether we, as President (Donald) Trump says, will reach a deal or not."

Peskov ​said Russia was unlikely to participate in such a ceasefire if Ukraine was focused on "short-term, unviable solutions" rather than a lasting settlement.

"We want ​peace. ‍We don't want ​a truce to give Ukraine a breathing space and prepare for a continuation of the war," Peskov told reporters.

"We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace ⁠in Europe for the future. That's what we want."

Peskov said Moscow ​had not yet seen details of proposals on NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine that U.S. and European officials said Washington has ‌offered to provide.

