Finance

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

MOSCOW, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry ‍said ‌on Thursday that an International ⁠Claims Commission ‌for Ukraine launched by some European powers had no legal force ⁠for Russia and was driven by an ​attempt by European countries ‌to spread propaganda ⁠against Russia.

Europe launched an International Claims Commission for Ukraine on ​Tuesday in an effort to ensure Kyiv is compensated for hundreds of billions of ​dollars ‍in damage ​from Russian attacks and alleged war crimes.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of such a commission would ⁠have no legal force for Russia, and ​she noted that some countries had refused to take part in the commission.

(Reporting ‌by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

