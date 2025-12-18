Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow
Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that an International Claims Commission for Ukraine launched by some European powers had no legal force for Russia and was driven by an attempt by European countries to spread propaganda against Russia.
Europe launched an International Claims Commission for Ukraine on Tuesday in an effort to ensure Kyiv is compensated for hundreds of billions of dollars in damage from Russian attacks and alleged war crimes.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of such a commission would have no legal force for Russia, and she noted that some countries had refused to take part in the commission.
(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Explore more articles in the Finance category