Ukraine keeps power imports at high level amid Russian attacks, analyst says

KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, whose energy sector is under daily Russian missile attack, boosted its electricity imports for the second month in a row to 415 megawatt hours in November from 360 megawatt hours in October, analyst ExPro said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian power imports stood at 140 Mwh in September and 264 MWh in August. Power imports rose by 150% versus November last year, ExPro added.

Ukrainian officials say Russia, whose full-scale invasion of Ukraine is approaching the four-year mark, has sharply intensified attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, causing blackouts in many regions.

The latest Russian attack on Saturday left around 500,000 people without power in the capital Kyiv alone.

ExPro said Ukraine had imported power mostly from Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Moldova.

