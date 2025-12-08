LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Britain on Thursday to move beyond Brexit and focus on rebuilding ties with Europe, using lyrics by the British rock band Oasis to tell lawmakers: "Don't look back in anger".

Steinmeier was addressing politicians in Parliament during the first state visit by a German president in 27 years, a trip that began on Wednesday when King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed him and his wife Elke Budenbender to Windsor Castle for a carriage procession and state banquet.

"Brexit has changed our relations," said Steinmeier, who met Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday. "There was a feeling of uncertainty;df however, we decided not to stay stuck in these feelings."

Calling for pragmatism and a "new footing" in UK-EU relations after Britain left the bloc in 2020, he said closer ties would make it easier for companies to export, cut costs for consumers and benefit people on both sides of the Channel.

"Don't look back in anger … Keep calm and carry on. Look ahead pragmatically and move on," the German president said, using the Oasis lyrics to underscore his call for Britain and the EU to focus on future cooperation rather than past divisions.

Earlier on Thursday, Steinmeier and his wife laid flowers at Queen Elizabeth's tomb and viewed the State Sleigh, designed by Queen Victoria's German husband, Prince Albert.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Ed Osmond)