MOSCOW, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian air ‍defences shot ‌down 31 drones en route ⁠to Moscow ‌on Wednesday evening and overnight, the city's mayor said.

Sergei Sobyanin, writing ⁠on his Telegram channel, reported the ​drones being downed over a ‌period of about ⁠3-1/2 hours. One drone was downed in the afternoon.

Sobyanin ​said emergency crews were dispatched to examine debris on the ground. He gave no indication ​of ‍any damage ​or injuries.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, said operations had been suspended at all airports in the Moscow area.

Pulkovo airport in ⁠St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, said on ​Telegram it was handling flights diverted from the capital.

Several airports in central Russia ‌also suspended arrivals and departures.

