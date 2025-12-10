By Cecile ‌Mantovani and Olivia Le Poidevin

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland's centuries-old alpine ‍yodelling tradition ‌could soon be added to a U.N. list recognising it as ⁠a cultural treasure.

A decision on Switzerland's ‌bid to have yodelling added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list, which seeks to safeguard and promote oral traditions, craftsmanship and cultural knowledge, was scheduled for review ⁠by Sunday.

Yodelling is a form of singing that alternates between deep, resonant chest tones and ​bright, soaring head notes in rapid succession. Historians ‌trace it to the Central Alps, ⁠where herders once used the echoing calls to summon their flocks or send messages across rugged mountain valleys.

Yodel singer Anastasia Soeur from ​the "Coeur des Yodleuses," an all-female yodelling group in Geneva, is hopeful the Paris-based United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization will recognise the hobby she loves.

"I am so proud to sing yodel...you picture the mountains, ​you ‍picture the songs, and ​it makes the soul fly. It’s wonderful," said Soeur.

The Swiss Yodelling Association counts 780 choirs and more than 12,000 yodellers, according to the Swiss government.

University of Geneva Professor Bernard Debarbieux said yodelling was a strong candidate for U.N. recognition due to the important role it plays in the ⁠Swiss identity.

"Even though not everyone sings or practices yodelling, and even though some people may quite legitimately make ​fun of it, it still belongs to the cultural practices...in the minds of Swiss men and women," he said.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage protects community practices ‌and living traditions such as oral expressions, performing arts and rituals.

(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani and Olivia Le Poidevin in Geneva; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)