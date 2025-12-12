Hungary protests 'unlawful' step by EU to freeze Russian assets, Orban says

BUDAPEST, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary protests against ‍what ‌it calls an "unlawful" step planned by ⁠European ‌Union governments to freeze Russian assets indefinitely using a qualified majority vote, ⁠Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a ​Facebook post on Friday.

"Brussels ‌will step over ⁠the Rubicon today, with a written voting starting which will ​cause irreparable damage to the Union," Orban said. "Hungary protests the decision and will do its ​best ‍to restore ​a lawful situation."

An agreement to freeze the Russian assets indefinitely would eliminate a risk to the plan of using them to ⁠finance Ukraine because Moscow-friendly Hungary and Slovakia would ​no longer have the power to veto an extension of the freeze every ‌six months as now.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Tom Hogue)