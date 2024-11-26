Business
UK water regulator’s final price decision will come on Dec. 19
Published : 2 days ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s water regulator will publish its final price determination on Dec. 19, senior director Chris Walters confirmed to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
The determination sets water prices and investment levels for the next five years, a key measure for the outlook of the country’s utilities, including struggling Thames Water.
Ofwat had previously considered delaying publishing the determination decision until early next year.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)
