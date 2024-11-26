Business
Banco BPM board member says UniCredit bid is hostile, ANSA reports
Published : 2 days ago, on
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit’s surprise bid for Italy’s Banco BPM is hostile, a board member of the smaller lender told Italian newswire ANSA on Tuesday.
He was speaking ahead of a Banco BPM board meeting for an initial discussion on the 10 billion euro ($10.5 billion) takeover bid launched on Monday by Italy’s second-largest bank.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)
