UK police arrest man for murder after stabbing in Leicester
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
A serious incident near De Montfort University in Leicester is under investigation by Leicestershire Police, with university cooperation and lawmaker Liz Kendall's involvement.
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they arrested an 18-year-old man after another man in his 20s died following a stabbing the previous night in the central English city of Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said on X that there had not been a "mass stabbing" in the city, adding that speculation was unhelpful.
De Montfort University had earlier issued a statement saying there had been a "very serious incident" around its campus in the city.
Officers said they sealed off the area around the university campus and the ambulance service had taken a man in his 20s to a hospital, where "he died a short time later".
"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody," the police said.
Liz Kendall, a government minister who represents an area of Leicester, said she was aware of the serious incident.
"I would urge everyone to refrain from speculating whilst investigations continue," she said on Facebook.
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti and Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young and Alex Richardson)
A serious incident refers to an event that poses a significant risk to safety, security, or public order, requiring immediate investigation and response from authorities.
An investigation is a systematic process of inquiry aimed at uncovering facts, gathering evidence, and determining the circumstances surrounding an event or incident.
Police involvement refers to the participation of law enforcement agencies in managing, investigating, or responding to incidents that may violate laws or threaten public safety.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category