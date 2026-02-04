Leicester Police Arrest 18-Year-Old for Murder Following Stabbing

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they arrested an 18-year-old man after another man in his 20s died following a stabbing the previous night in the central English city of Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said on X that there had not been a "mass stabbing" in the city, adding that speculation was unhelpful.

De Montfort University had earlier issued a statement saying there had been a "very serious incident" around its campus in the city.

Officers said they sealed off the area around the university campus and the ambulance service had taken a man in his 20s to a hospital, where "he died a short time later".

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody," the police said.

Liz Kendall, a government minister who represents an area of Leicester, said she was aware of the serious incident.

"I would urge everyone to refrain from speculating whilst investigations continue," she said on Facebook.

