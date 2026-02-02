UK Treasury offers up to 100,000 pounds exit packages to cut hundreds of jobs, FT reports
The UK Treasury is offering up to 100,000 pounds for voluntary exits to reduce hundreds of jobs in the finance ministry, according to the Financial Times.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - The UK Treasury is offering its officials up to 100,000 pounds ($136,790) to leave voluntarily as part of plans to cut hundreds of jobs in the finance ministry, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people familiar with the plan.
($1 = 0.7310 pounds)
(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
