UK teenager goes on trial accused of preparing far-right attack

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A British teenager went on trial on Tuesday accused of being a member of a banned white supremacist group and planning terrorist acts, having carried out research on nearby synagogues and collected weapons and material to make explosives.

The boy, now 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, downloaded and shared videos of attacks, shootings and beheadings, expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler, and kept notebooks where he wrote of his hatred for Jews and black people, prosecutor Michelle Heeley said.

When police raided the home he shared with his father in a remote village in northern England, they found knives, crossbows, military clothing and evidence that he was actively planning to turn his anger into action, Heeley said.

"He wanted to be a terrorist. He believed in a race war, in white supremacy and he planned to carry out acts of terrorism in furtherance of his beliefs," she said.

The boy denies the charges of preparing acts of terrorism, being a member of a proscribed group, possessing terrorist documents and disseminating terrorist publications.

The prosecutor told Leeds Crown Court that from the age of 13 the boy had demonstrated his extremist obsession, saying his notebooks showed how he had rated white supremacist killers and glorified their actions.

Messages on his computer showed he had contacted The Base, a banned far-right organisation, and showed his support by putting up its posters around his village, Heeley said.

He had researched local synagogues as part of identifying targets, and downloaded material on making weapons and explosives, she added.

"These were not empty words, these were the words of a teenage boy filled with hate and racism, a boy who was planning to channel his anger into committing an act of terrorism, who idolised those who had carried out such atrocities previously," Heeley said.

The trial continues.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Hugh Lawson)