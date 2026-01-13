Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rockwool shares fell 8% on Tuesday following a Bloomberg report saying Russia ordered temporary administration over two Russian units of the Danish building materials firm, traders said.
According to the report, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing temporary administration for the units.
Russia accounts for about 7% of Rockwool group revenues, one trader noted.
Rockwool was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)
