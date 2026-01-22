Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
The UK invests $608 million in upgrading Typhoon fighter jet radars, enhancing defense capabilities and securing jobs amid rising threats.
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain handed military contractors including BAE Systems and Leonardo a 453 million pound ($608 million) contract to upgrade radar systems on Typhoon fighter jets, in a move it said would strengthen defences against Russian threats.
The Typhoon is the backbone of Britain's air defence and upgrades to the fleet are important not just to protect the UK but to encourage other countries to order the jets, helping sustain production lines and jobs at home.
"As the threats we face increase, and as Russian drones continue to strike Ukraine and violate NATO airspace, this cutting-edge radar capability will keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad for many years to come," Defence Minister John Healey said on Thursday ahead of a visit to Leonardo's facility in Edinburgh.
Aiming to boost Britain's stagnant economy, the government is eyeing up new defence deals. It won an 8 billion pound contract to sell Typhoons to Turkey in October, and could secure further sales to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The government has also said it will lift defence spending to 2.6% of GDP from 2027.
The new contract for the ECRS Mk2 radars announced on Thursday will help secure over 1,500 jobs in Britain, and comes after a 205 million pound contract to provide engineering support to the Typhoon was agreed with QinetiQ on Monday.
Separately Italy-headquartered Leonardo is waiting to hear from Britain on its bid for a 1 billion pound contract to build a new medium helicopter. Without it, it has warned it could close a factory in southwest England, which employs 3,000 people.
The government has said that the helicopter contract will be decided upon as part of its defence investment plan, which has been delayed from the autumn.
($1 = 0.7451 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young;Editing by Alison Williams)
The Typhoon fighter jet is a multi-role combat aircraft used by the UK and several other countries, designed for air superiority and ground attack missions.
Radar technology uses radio waves to detect and locate objects, such as aircraft or ships, and is essential for military defense systems.
Economic impact refers to the effect that an event, policy, or investment has on the economy, including changes in employment, income, and overall economic activity.
