UK Invests $608 Million in Typhoon Fighter Jet Radar Enhancements

UK Defense Investment and Job Creation

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain handed military contractors including BAE Systems and Leonardo a 453 million pound ($608 million) contract to upgrade radar systems on Typhoon fighter jets, in a move it said would strengthen defences against Russian threats.

Importance of Typhoon Upgrades

The Typhoon is the backbone of Britain's air defence and upgrades to the fleet are important not just to protect the UK but to encourage other countries to order the jets, helping sustain production lines and jobs at home.

Economic Impact of Defense Contracts

"As the threats we face increase, and as Russian drones continue to strike Ukraine and violate NATO airspace, this cutting-edge radar capability will keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad for many years to come," Defence Minister John Healey said on Thursday ahead of a visit to Leonardo's facility in Edinburgh.

Future Defense Contracts and Opportunities

Aiming to boost Britain's stagnant economy, the government is eyeing up new defence deals. It won an 8 billion pound contract to sell Typhoons to Turkey in October, and could secure further sales to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The government has also said it will lift defence spending to 2.6% of GDP from 2027.

The new contract for the ECRS Mk2 radars announced on Thursday will help secure over 1,500 jobs in Britain, and comes after a 205 million pound contract to provide engineering support to the Typhoon was agreed with QinetiQ on Monday.

Separately Italy-headquartered Leonardo is waiting to hear from Britain on its bid for a 1 billion pound contract to build a new medium helicopter. Without it, it has warned it could close a factory in southwest England, which employs 3,000 people.

The government has said that the helicopter contract will be decided upon as part of its defence investment plan, which has been delayed from the autumn.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young;Editing by Alison Williams)