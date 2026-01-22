London Maintains Its Position as Leading Global Financial Centre for Sixth Year

London's Financial Centre Ranking Overview

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - London remains the world's top financial centre ahead of New York, the City of London Corporation's annual survey based on public data showed on Thursday, while Singapore again came in third.

Survey Metrics and Categories

London retained the top spot for the sixth year in the survey of 102 metrics, which benchmarked global financial centres in five categories such as regulatory environment, talent and skills, and business infrastructure.

Its lead was based on consistency across those categories rather than being the best in any of them.

Challenges Facing London's Financial Hub

The British financial hub's internet speeds, however, were the slowest among the seven global financial centres included in the survey, the report showed, which could undermine its efforts to develop in artificial intelligence and technology.

Comparative Rankings with New York

London's status as a global finance hub has come under increasing scrutiny over the past two years, following a slowdown in public listings as a result of companies concerned about valuation levels choosing mainland Europe and the U.S. instead.

The city's number one ranking is also disputed, with New York ranking first and London second in London-based think tank Z/Yen's most recent Global Financial Centres Index based on 140 metrics.

(Reporting by Lawrence WhiteEditing by Tomasz Janowski)