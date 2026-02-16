UK regulator fines Carillion's former chief $324,500 over misleading statements
The UK's FCA fined Carillion's ex-CEO Richard Howson $324,500 for misleading statements, highlighting regulatory enforcement in the financial sector.
LONDON, Feb 16 - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it had fined the former chief executive of Carillion, Richard Howson, 237,700 pounds ($324,500) for his role in misleading statements issued by the company.
($1 = 0.7327 pounds)
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
