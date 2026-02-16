Trump committed to Hungarian PM Orban's success, says Rubio
Posted on February 16, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Trump's support for Hungary's Orban is crucial for US interests, says Rubio, as Hungary faces a pivotal election. US-Hungary relations are strengthening under Orban's leadership.
By Humeyra Pamuk and Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is committed to the success of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because his leadership is crucial for U.S. national interests, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, offering a strong U.S. endorsement for the long-time nationalist leader who is facing an election in April.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Orban in Budapest, Rubio said U.S. ties with Hungary were entering a "golden era" but appeared to make that conditional on the continuation of Orban's leadership.
"President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success," Rubio said, standing next to Orban. "We want this country to do well. It's in our national interest, especially as long as you're the prime minister and the leader of this country," Rubio said.
Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, was on the second leg of a two-day tour of central Europe, visiting Slovakia and Hungary, whose conservative leaders have warm ties with Trump and are critical of the European Union.
At an April 12 parliamentary election set to be keenly contested, Orban faces his biggest challenge since his Fidesz party came to power in a landslide victory in 2010.
The vote will have major implications for Europe and its strengthening conservative and far-right political movements.
Orban, long one of Trump's closest allies in Europe, has often clashed with the EU on a range of issues while maintaining cordial ties with Russia and criticising Ukraine.
Orban is considered by many on the American hard-right as a model for Trump's tough immigration policies and support for Christian conservatism.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
