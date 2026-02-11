UK prosecutors working with police over Andrew, Mandelson claims
UK prosecutors and police are investigating Andrew and Mandelson's links to Epstein. The CPS is involved, with Buckingham Palace ready to assist.
LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British prosecutors have been in contact with police over investigations into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson's links with Jeffrey Epstein, Britain's chief prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Stephen Parkinson told reporters that the Crown Prosecution Service had been in touch with the police forces investigating King Charles' younger brother and Mandelson, Thames Valley Police and London's Metropolitan Police respectively.
"We are in close contact with the Met and Thames Valley Police, but we have not been asked for formal advice yet," Parkinson said.
He added: "In complex and sensitive cases, the CPS and the police do work together and I am sure ... we will do so.
"But the position at the moment is that we made contact and we won't be giving step-by-step updates."
Buckingham Palace on Monday said it was ready to support any police investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor after emails suggested he might have shared confidential British trade documents with Epstein.
Mandelson is separately under investigation over alleged misconduct in public office, following claims he leaked market-sensitive information to Epstein while a government minister during the financial crash.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)
