Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Ofcom said on Thursday social media platform Snapchat has significantly improved its illegal content risk assessment following concerns raised by the media regulator last year.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Illegal content risk assessment refers to the process of evaluating and mitigating the risks associated with the distribution of illegal content on platforms like social media. It involves identifying potential violations and implementing measures to prevent them.
Ofcom is the UK's communications regulator, responsible for overseeing television, radio, telecommunications, and postal services. It ensures that these services operate fairly and effectively for consumers and businesses.
Snapchat is a multimedia messaging app popular among younger users, allowing them to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed. It also includes features like Stories and Discover for sharing content.
