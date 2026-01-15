FTSE 100 Reaches Record High Amid Positive Economic Indicators

Market Performance and Economic Insights

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The UK's benchmark index hit a new high on Thursday after upbeat regional data underscored the economy's resilience, while a strong earnings run boosted financials.

Key Contributors to FTSE Growth

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.45% as of 1028 GMT. The domestically focused mid-cap index added 0.7% to hit a four-year high.

Sector Performances

Britain's economy grew 0.3% in November, its fastest pace since June, helped by Jaguar Land Rover's return to full production after a cyberattack.

Challenges Faced by Companies

Sterling was marginally down against the dollar after the data release, which failed to affect the policy rate outlook, with traders pricing in around 40 basis points (bps) of Bank of England rate cuts by September.

Fund manager Ashmore Group topped the FTSE 250 with a 17% jump after reporting strong net inflows, and Schroders led the FTSE 100, rising 8% after it said annual profit would beat market forecasts.

They powered their index, the investment banks and brokerages, up 3.2%, outperforming its peers.

Banks also strengthened, with Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and HSBC rising between 1.4% and 1.9%.

On the flipside, precious metal miners' index slipped 1.3% as gold eased after investors booked profits following a record high in the previous session, while a softer tone from U.S. President Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve chair and Iran also kept a lid on further gains. [GOL/]

Burberry was also a drag, down 4.2%, mirroring a decline in marquee luxury names in Europe.

Homeware retailer Dunelm's sank 17.6% after warning that a challenging macroeconomic environment and cautious consumer spending would eat into its annual profit.

Elsewhere, Oxford Biomedica jumped 10% after the cell and gene therapy manufacturer confirmed receipt of an unsolicited all-cash offer from funds managed by EQT.

Wizz Air rose 4.8% after CEO Jozsef Varadi raised the budget carrier's growth projection for this fiscal year.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)